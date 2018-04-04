LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials have released updated consumption guidelines for fish caught in Lake St. Clair and the Flint River because of the presence of industrial chemical contaminants.

The Department of Health and Human Services this week announced its updated Eat Safe Fish guidelines for fish caught in the lake as well as the Flint River in Genesee, Lapeer and Saginaw counties. It’s part of an effort to deal with emerging contaminants — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — known as PFAS.

The chemicals were long used in firefighting, waterproofing, carpeting and other products. They have been identified at sites around the state.

Michigan officials say fish were tested as a result of the PFAS effort and guidelines have been set as a result of elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate, PCBs and/or mercury.