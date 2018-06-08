TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A 42-year-old California man convicted of multiple counts of child molestation in Truckee has been sentenced to 52 years to life in prison.
The Sierra Sun reported Thursday that Judge Robert Tamietti heard testimony from the victim before sentencing Jeremy William Dedeker this week in Nevada County Superior Court.
A jury in Truckee convicted Dedeker in March of two counts of lewd act upon a child and one count each of sex/sodomy with a child under 10, oral copulation with a child under 10 and sodomy of a person under 14 with 10 years’ difference.
Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the sentence was the harshest penalty allowed and was “justly handed down.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Anthony Bourdain, chef and TV host, dies at 61 of an apparent suicide, CNN says
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- Supreme Court again faces same-sex-wedding issues in Washington state ﬂorist case VIEW
___
Information from: Truckee Sierra Sun.