PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National Weather Service says snowfall will make roads in Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey slick and could lengthen commutes during the evening rush hour.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Friday until about 10 p.m. as up to four inches of snow is expected in the region.

The weather service has recommended that people drive cautiously while snowfall limits visibility and below freezing temperatures causes snow to stick to untreated roads.

Saturday should be sunny with highs in the 40s.