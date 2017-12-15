PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National Weather Service says snowfall will make roads in Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey slick and could lengthen commutes during the evening rush hour.
A winter weather advisory is in effect Friday until about 10 p.m. as up to four inches of snow is expected in the region.
The weather service has recommended that people drive cautiously while snowfall limits visibility and below freezing temperatures causes snow to stick to untreated roads.
Saturday should be sunny with highs in the 40s.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Washington state drivers 5th worst in nation — and trending in the wrong direction, new study says