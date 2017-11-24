LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A University of Louisville graduate student has been named a George J. Mitchell scholar.
The school says in a statement that music student James May is one of 12 students across the nation — and the first at UofL — to be selected for the Ireland postgraduate study that includes tuition, accommodations, travel expenses and a stipend.
May plans to student new music production and performance while studying in Ireland.
School of Music Dean Chris Doane says May’s work as a composer, volunteer, teacher and leader is an inspiration to those around him.
The Pittsburgh native has created and penned more than a dozen compositions and currently teaches contemporary music at Louisville’s Youth Performing Arts School. May graduated from The College of Wooster with degrees in music composition and English.