ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An unsealed report indicates Anchorage police mishandled an investigation into drug dealing by recruiters with the Alaska National Guard.
A federal judge unsealed a redacted version of the confidential investigative report Tuesday after the Anchorage Daily News and KTUU argued the public should have access to allegations of wrongdoing by high-ranking public officials.
The report completed in March 2015 by retired Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. Rick Brown portrays a close relationship between some police personnel and National Guard leadership, and it alleges misconduct by former Guard officials and Anchorage police leaders.
A spokesman for current Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll declined to comment on details of the report, citing the ongoing civil trial on a related wrongful termination complaint.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Mueller said ready to deliver key findings in his Trump probe
- America's most famous pimp, poised for elected office, dies
- Audio offers gruesome details of Khashoggi killing, Turkish official says
- Collins' husband: Ricin threat mentioned Kavanaugh vote
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com