DETROIT (AP) — Unsafe levels of lead or copper have been found in drinking water fountains and other fixtures at more than half of Detroit Public Schools Community District buildings.

Tests show elevated levels in 57 schools. The 106-school district relies on federal protocols to determine water safety. Results are pending for 17 more.

The problems at Detroit schools follow a lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan. Flint didn’t properly treat corrosive river water in 2014 and 2015, causing lead in old pipes to contaminate water in homes and businesses.

Some Flint children later were found with elevated blood lead levels, which can cause developmental delays and other health problems.

Detroit officials believe old fixtures could be to blame for the contamination in schools, where water coolers and bottled water are currently provided.