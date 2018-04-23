MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say an unruly American Airlines passenger was removed from a Miami to Chicago flight following a “disagreement” with another passenger.

Passenger videos show police using a stun gun on the man multiple times as they struggled to get him off the plane. He kept asking why they were removing him.

In a statement, American Airlines said flight 2446 was still at the gate at Miami International Airport on Sunday night when flight attendants asked the “instigating passenger” to get off the plane, but he refused.

According to the airline, the crew followed procedure and began deplaning. Then a physical altercation began between the same two passengers.

Passengers told WPLG the man was being combative with flight attendants and police officers.

The plane left an hour late.

Information from: WPLG-TV, http://www.local10.com/index.html