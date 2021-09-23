WASHINGTON – Flight attendants, airline officials and airport representatives are scheduled to testify Thursday before a House subcommittee as lawmakers consider whether harsher penalties are needed to deter bad behavior on airplanes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said this week it has received 4,385 reports of unruly passenger incidents, most of which involve masks. The increase comes despite stepped-up efforts to punish those who act out in the skies.

The FAA instituted a zero-tolerance policy in January. Earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration – which enforces a mask mandate in transportation settings – doubled fines for those who refuse to comply. Thursday’s hearing before the subcommittee on aviation is more evidence of the growing concern that those measures haven’t stopped passengers from assaulting crew members and fellow passengers, or flouting requirements that they wear masks on commercial airplanes.

Both chambers on Capitol Hill have voiced concerns about airplane behavior this week.

In separate letters sent to FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson and Attorney General Merrick Garland, Senate Transportation Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Judiciary Committee Chair Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said this week that existing deterrent measures have been ineffective. They suggested that stiffer penalties, including criminal prosecution, should be used to reinforce a message that bad behavior is unacceptable.

The FAA said it has launched 789 investigations this year, more than double the number for 2019 and 2020 combined. The agency has begun enforcement actions in 162 cases and proposed more than $1 million in fines. Nearly three-fourths of cases involve a passenger refusing to wear a mask.

Advertising

The FAA’s process for punishing travelers who act out can take years to resolve, with no guarantee that those found to have violated the law will pay the full amount of proposed fines.

The agency said it is searching for ways to strengthen enforcement.

On Tuesday, FAA officials met with representatives from U.S. airlines, telling them they have one month to develop steps they will take to curb behavior problems. Any additions would be on top of airlines’ practice of banning travelers who refuse to wear masks. The agency said it plans to hold similar meetings with unions and other affected groups in the coming days.

“As partners in aviation safety, we will not tolerate violent and unruly behavior on planes or at airports, no exceptions,” the FAA said in a statement this week. “Our collective and coordinated actions will ensure a safe experience for passengers and protect our crew members and employees from unlawful interference.”

In one recent case the FAA cited, a JetBlue Airways flight from New York to Orlando was forced to make an emergency landing in Richmond after a passenger allegedly threw items, including his carry-on luggage, at other passengers, grabbed a flight attendant by the ankles and stuck his head up her skirt.

The TSA, which has separate enforcement authority, reported this month that since a mask requirement went into effect in February, it has received more than 4,000 reports of mask-related incidents. The agency said it is pursuing possible fines in 126 incidents. The TSA did not detail how many of those incidents took place on an airplane or in other transportation settings.