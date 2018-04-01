NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The University of New Orleans says an endowment has been set up to honor longtime physics professor George Loup who died in 2016.

The university says the endowment is funded by a gift from Loup’s wife, Juliette who is also a UNO physics professor.

The $50,000 endowment will provide awards of $1,000 to one undergraduate and one graduate student each year.

Loup joined the UNO physics department in 1969. His studied underwater acoustics and how whales in the Gulf of Mexico could be identified by their underwater clicks.

He retired in 2012 at the age of 73 but continued to teach, mentor students and do research without pay until his death.

Prospective recipients must be enrolled fulltime as physics students and share some of Loup’s qualities such as passion for physics.