FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say the remains of a child that were unearthed from an unmarked gravesite at a Michigan cemetery may have been there for decades.

Michigan State Police spokesman Lt. Dave Kaiser says the remains were exposed Friday at Gracelawn Cemetery in Flint while workers were digging another grave. Kaiser says the unmarked grave is believed to be 20 or 30 years old and the remains were of a baby or small child.

Kaiser tells The Flint Journal that investigators are working with Gracelawn Cemetery’s owners in hopes of finding old records that would help identify the remains in the grave. Police say a wooden casket was found in the ground where the remains were found.

___

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint