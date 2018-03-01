LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV will open the 2018 football season Sept. 1 against USC at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
School officials said Thursday it will be only the second time the Rebels have played in the coliseum and the first time the two schools have met since 1997.
UNLV will return home for back-to-back games against UTEP on Sept. 8 and Prairie View A&M on Sept. 15.
The Rebels travel to Arkansas State on Sept. 22 before opening the Mountain West Conference season at home against New Mexico on Oct. 6. They’ll host intrastate rival Nevada in the season finale Nov. 24.
Their other home games are against Air Force on Oct. 20 and Fresno State on Nov. 3.