PETAL, Miss. (AP) — A woman running a day care out of her home in southern Mississippi has been accused of child abuse.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Investigator John Tryner tells WDAM-TV that Melanie Barnett was charged Wednesday with aggravated child abuse. Tryner says Barnett ran a day care out of her home near Petal. He says Barnett wasn’t operating as a licensed child care facility.

He says the department received complaints about Barnett and found probable cause for her arrest. Barnett goes to court Friday.

___

