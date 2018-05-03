PETAL, Miss. (AP) — A woman running a day care out of her home in southern Mississippi has been accused of child abuse.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Investigator John Tryner tells WDAM-TV that Melanie Barnett was charged Wednesday with aggravated child abuse. Tryner says Barnett ran a day care out of her home near Petal. He says Barnett wasn’t operating as a licensed child care facility.
He says the department received complaints about Barnett and found probable cause for her arrest. Barnett goes to court Friday.
Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com