EDGECOMB, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a 15-year-old girl who was driving without a license was killed and three of her passengers injured in a crash.

Police say the crash happened on Friday afternoon in Edgecomb when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into trees. They say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and three other teenage girls in the car were taken to hospitals for injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Police did not release the names of the teens involved in the crash because of their ages.

The Portland Press Herald reports deputies say speed and driver inexperience were factors in the crash. Deputies say an investigation into why an unlicensed driver was behind the wheel is ongoing.