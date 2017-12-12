NEW YORK (AP) — A Univision journalist who famously clashed with then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2015 has a book coming out about Trump and immigration.

Publisher Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Jorge Ramos’ “Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era” will be released Feb. 27.

Ramos is combining his own story of emigrating from Mexico with a critique of Trump’s policies. He calls his book a defense of the “open” and “inclusive” spirit he believes Trump threatens.

Ramos is a longtime anchor for Univision, the Spanish-language network.

During a news conference in 2015, Ramos confronted Trump about his plans for more restrictive immigration laws. Security personnel escorted Ramos, who had not been called on by Trump, from the event.

___

This story has been corrected to show the title of the book is “Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era.”