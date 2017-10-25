LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A ruling by Kentucky’s attorney general says the University of Louisville violated the state’s open records law by denying a newspaper’s request for emails on the former university president’s hard drive.

The Courier-Journal requested emails between university officials in June, which the school rejected, citing an ongoing investigation. The Oct. 17 ruling states there’s nothing in the record to indicate how the release of the evidence would have negatively impacted the investigation.

University spokesman John Karman says the university will continue to study the ruling before determining any next steps.

Former President James Ramsey’s hard drive was the focus of auditors who were looking into his alleged misspending. The computer was wiped clean by the school’s information technology department despite an order to preserve the hard drive and other records.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com