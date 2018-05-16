ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State University has scheduled a second graduation ceremony for students whose original commencements were shortened by the threat of stormy weather.

News outlets report GSU graduates who did not the chance to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas at last week’s ceremony will get another opportunity on Sunday. The school says graduates will be individually recognized after the threat of lightning had not made that possible.

During the abbreviated graduation, GSU’s president spoke and the students moved their tassels. But, the graduates demanded the school redo their ceremony and organized a petition with more than 4,700 signatures.

The university tweeted Wednesday its College of Arts and Sciences will host the special ceremony for bachelor’s degree graduates in the Georgia State Sports Arena at 2 p.m.