DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The first woman to earn an advanced degree in physics from the University of New Hampshire will be among those recognized at the school’s commencement ceremony next month.

Margaret Shea, who earned degrees in 1958 and 1961, spent 50 years researching the interplay between cosmic rays and the earth’s magnetic field. Her achievements include developing standards that are used by NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine radiation exposure of astronauts and airline crews.

In addition to Shea, Boston mayoral candidate Tito Jackson and L.L. Bean chairman Shawn Gorham will receive honorary degrees. Gorham will give the commencement address at the May 19 ceremony.