FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — A university in southwest Ohio facing budget problems will host a community forum to discuss those budgetary issues.

Wright State University trustees recently approved nearly $31 million in budget cuts to address $120 million in overspending during the past five years. Administrators have said Wright State may be able to stay off state fiscal watch if it manages to remain on budget.

The forum will be Wednesday at the school’s Student Union. Wright State President Cheryl Schrader will lead a panel discussion featuring the school’s vice president for finance and operations, its chief business officer and its controller. Wright State’s Board of Trustees chairman, Doug Fecher, also will be part of that panel.

University officials say the public will get a chance to ask questions after the presentation.