CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina university is settling a lawsuit filed by a student over his one-year suspension for sexual misconduct and other infractions.

The Anderson Independent Mail reports an order dismissing the case was signed Tuesday. The order says attorneys for Clemson University and the student advised U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. of the settlement.

Charles Turner, a lawyer representing Clemson, says it’s “settled in principle.” Christina Rae Fargnoli, a lawyer for the student identified in court records only as John Doe, says it should be finalized within 30 days.

Clemson spokesman John Gouch couldn’t say whether Doe is still a student.

In his 2016 lawsuit, the then-freshman contended he had consensual sex in 2015 with another student who later filed a complaint claiming she was a sexual misconduct victim.

