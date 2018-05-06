PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a Temple University student was found shot to death in an off-campus apartment in north Philadelphia.

Police were called to the unit shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday and found the victim with gunshot wounds to the chest, groin and forearm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

University president Richard Englert identified the victim as 21-year-old Daniel Duignam, a third-year business student from the Northampton County borough of Tatamy.

Englert said university and city police are investigating, and “while there are many questions yet to be answered, they do not believe that this was a random act.”

He said the university will step up patrols in areas surrounding the campus.