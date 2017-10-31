CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati is reviewing a music professor’s sharp responses to a Middle Eastern Muslim student who wrote in a class assignment that Donald Trump’s presidency negatively affected her family.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports assistant professor Clifford Adams’ written replies on the assignment included: “Review this list of Islamic terrorist attacks and then tell me about your hurt feelings.” Another note said: “Muslim females are safer in America than in any Middle Eastern country. How dare you complain while enjoying our protection!”
Adams told the newspaper he wasn’t aware another student posted a photo of his remarks on Facebook. Adams said he couldn’t comment because he hadn’t seen that post.
A university spokesman says Adams’ remarks are being reviewed and concerns about discriminatory or harassing conduct are taken seriously.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com