BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Administrators with the University of Vermont say records related to the case of student who was accused of making racist threats will stay sealed.

The case garnered a lot of attention on campus and ended at court with no charges in January. However, a police investigation is still technically open according to the university.

The university tells the Burlington Free Press that material relating to the case is still confidential. The university denied a public-records request to the paper.

Allegations against former continuing education student Wesley Richter are outlined in an affidavit. Its release would illuminate what Richter is alleged to have said. Richter’s lawyer has called allegations against his client “a case that never should have been brought against him.”