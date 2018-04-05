WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The president of Wichita State University has approved the student senate’s proposed $25,000 cut to the school’s newspaper, but said he plans to restore the paper’s budget through other university resources.

University President John Bardo announced the plans for The Sunflower in a newsletter Wednesday, The Wichita Eagle reported.

The final decision will be made by the Kansas Board of Regents when it reviews the proposed Student Fees Budget. If approved, the paper’s budget would drop from $105,000 to $80,000 in July.

Bardo said the student government’s proposed cut was “part of an announced effort to keep an overall student fee increase to 1 percent.” But he said he supports restoring the budget.

Bardo said Student Affairs Vice President Teri Hall plans to take money from an open staff position in her division and offer up to $25,000 to the school newspaper.

“Continued funding of student newspapers is a conversation that’s happening, or has already taken place, on many campuses,” Bardo said in the newsletter.

Sunflower editor Chance Swaim said Bardo’s support for the First Amendment is great, “but actions matter more.”

“Until an agreement is written and signed, I don’t feel confident saying this additional money won’t come with strings attached,” Swaim said.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com