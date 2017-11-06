LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming is establishing a new biomedical research center focusing on sensory biology.
The Laramie Boomerang reports the university will develop the center with a $10 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Professor in the Department of Zoology and Physiology Qian-Quan Sun says growing the Sensory Biology Center will allow the University of Wyoming to hire four new faculty members.
Sun, who will serve as the new center’s director, says the university has started recruiting for two of the four new faculty members — one each in the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Health Sciences.
The center plans to hire the other two faculty members for the 2018-19 academic year.
The center will be focused on research into understanding and curing diseases.
___
Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com