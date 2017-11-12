LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science has partnered with a simulation company to build a state-of-the-art laboratory on the Laramie campus.

The new Drilling and Completions Simulation Laboratory will be featured in the UW Engineering Education and Research Building, which is planned for completion in 2019.

The company partnering with the university in the project is Drilling Systems, which is based in the United Kingdom.

Drilling Systems will provide the university with exclusive access to emerging technologies and the ability to influence the development of future products and services that may benefit both parties.