CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming will be hosting its first diversity workshops since hiring a new chief diversity officer last May.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the workshops will be on Feb. 12-13.

The university had two diversity incidents last year, one in September when a pair of Native American students at Sheridan College received racist threats and another in November when Holocaust denial fliers were posted around campus during the university’s remembrance week.

University spokesman Chad Baldwin said the workshops are more so a result of diversity officer Emily Monago’s strategy than they are a result of the incidents. But Baldwin did say racially charged incidents in previous years played a part in the university’s diversity strides.

The university in July approved a five-year plan to boost enrollment of “underrepresented students.”

