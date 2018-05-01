RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has a bachelor’s degree program in tribal leadership in the works.

The Daily Ranger reported Monday that the potential program is the result of efforts at Central Wyoming College. The college’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, Kathy Wells, says the Wind River Intertribal Council unanimously supported the program proposal.

Wells says organizers will now work to get the option approved by the University of Wyoming. She says the college will help interested students complete their associate’s degrees so they are eligible to transfer into the program.

She said any associate’s degree will work as a pre-requisite for the program.

Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com