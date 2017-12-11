LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has applied for a competitive grant that would place one of the world’s largest supercomputers on campus.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that university officials told lawmakers about the possibility during the State Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee meeting Thursday.

University President Laurie Nichols says the university has partnered with the University of California-San Diego and the National Center for Atmospheric Research for the application.

The National Science Foundation grant is worth $60 million and aims to provide a “forward-looking” asset capable of handling the “most extreme computational and data analysis capabilities.”

Nichols said semi-finalists would be announced around March, following site visits, and that the grant-winner would likely not be announced until June.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com