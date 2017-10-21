MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two University of Wisconsin alums and longtime donors to the school are giving $25 million to the college’s fundraising campaign.

The university announced Saturday that the homecoming weekend gift by Ted and Mary Kellner, of Milwaukee, will go toward the All Ways Forward comprehensive campaign.

The State Journal reports that the $3.2 billion initiative was launched in 2015 to span seven years and fund various departments and initiatives across the school. The Kellners serve as co-chairs of the campaign.

The Kellners have supported several programs at the school over the years. Camp Randall’s Kellner Hall is named after them.

