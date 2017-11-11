CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia has completed a memorial for the school community to commemorate and grieve lost friends, family and peers.

The University Remembrance Garden was unveiled Friday. It features a curved concrete wall, and is located in a quiet spot shaded by a tree.

Former student Daniel McGovern pitched the idea and walked it through the design, funding and creation processes. He told The Daily Progress that the project had been proposed several times before, but said he began thinking about it after the murder of student Hannah Graham.

Graham was a second-year British-American student at the school who disappeared on Sept. 13, 2014. Her remains were found five weeks later on an abandoned property about 12 miles from the Charlottesville campus.

