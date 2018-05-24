BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont says it is taking steps to address a data breach reported this week.
UVM officials said Thursday that the breach could lead to malicious use of university usernames and passwords, but say they do not believe any personal information was compromised. WCAX-TV reports the university is requiring everyone to change their passwords as a precaution due to the breach.
Officials say they caught the data intrusion early, which helped them respond more quickly.
UVM says it is investigating.
___
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com