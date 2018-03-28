KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In an effort to eliminate paper towel usage, the University of Tennessee will install more than 1,000 hand dryers in restrooms across campus.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the university announced this week that installation of the hand dryers in academic buildings will begin next week, and is slated to be finished by the time classes resume in fall.
The university says replacing paper towel dispenses will make restrooms easier to maintain and help save on towel and trash can liner costs.
UT Recycling Manager Jay Price says the initiative will help the Knoxville campus “get a lot closer to zero waste.”
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com