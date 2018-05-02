KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee chancellor Beverly Davenport is being forced out of her post, less than 1 ½ years after she took over.
UT President Joe DiPietro announced Wednesday that Davenport’s term will end July 1. His letter to her cited “numerous areas of unsatisfactory performance.”
DiPietro says Davenport is being placed on administrative leave with pay until June 30 and then will be reassigned as a faculty member in the university’s college of communication and information.
DiPietro says he’s disappointed to make the change, but adds it is “in the best interests of the university.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
Davenport was hired as Tennessee’s chancellor in November 2016, taking over in February 2017. Her tenure included a tumultuous football coaching search that resulted in the removal of athletic director John Currie, who was hired by Davenport.