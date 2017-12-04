EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana has been placed on temporary suspension for hazing and alcohol violations.
University spokesman Ben Luttrull says the Lambda chapter of Phi Delta Theta received the temporary suspension order on Oct. 26.
He says the temporary suspension on the Evansville campus stems from the fraternity’s violations of USI’s student behavior code and its students’ rights and responsibilities.
During its suspension, the Lambda chapter of Phi Delta Theta cannot take part in any campus activities.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani rules out Yankees, several other teams; Mariners considered a finalist
- Instant analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' convincing 24-10 win over the Eagles
Luttrull says school officials are conducting an ongoing investigation into the fraternity. The suspension order comes as the nation’s fraternities and sororities are under scrutiny following the deaths of at least four fraternity pledges at U.S. colleges this year.