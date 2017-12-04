EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana has been placed on temporary suspension for hazing and alcohol violations.

University spokesman Ben Luttrull says the Lambda chapter of Phi Delta Theta received the temporary suspension order on Oct. 26.

He says the temporary suspension on the Evansville campus stems from the fraternity’s violations of USI’s student behavior code and its students’ rights and responsibilities.

During its suspension, the Lambda chapter of Phi Delta Theta cannot take part in any campus activities.

Luttrull says school officials are conducting an ongoing investigation into the fraternity. The suspension order comes as the nation’s fraternities and sororities are under scrutiny following the deaths of at least four fraternity pledges at U.S. colleges this year.