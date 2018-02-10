VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — University of South Dakota President James W. Abbott has suffered a heart attack and was airlifted to Sioux Falls where he underwent surgery

The university says that the 69-year-old Abbott drove himself to the emergency room in Vermillion Saturday morning.

He was resting comfortably Saturday afternoon but will be hospitalized for a couple of days and will undergo more tests. The university says he is expected to make a full recovery.

Abbott has been president of the university for 21 years and plans to retire in June.