VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — University of South Dakota President James W. Abbott has suffered a heart attack and was airlifted to Sioux Falls where he underwent surgery
The university says that the 69-year-old Abbott drove himself to the emergency room in Vermillion Saturday morning.
He was resting comfortably Saturday afternoon but will be hospitalized for a couple of days and will undergo more tests. The university says he is expected to make a full recovery.
Abbott has been president of the university for 21 years and plans to retire in June.
Most Read Stories
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- $26.75 million Medina mansion is priciest Seattle-area home sale ever, and it could be a teardown
- That property-tax bomb they just dropped? They could defuse it if they wanted to | Danny Westneat
- Even as a newbie, I know tiny apartments don’t belong in Fremont | My Take
- Arrests, pepper spray at UW Patriot Prayer rally