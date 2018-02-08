RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The University of Richmond will host a lecture and panel discussion examining hip hop as a social, political and artistic movement.
“Sampling Black History: Examining the Evolution of Hip Hop in America” will be held on Feb. 19 in the Robins School of Business, Ukrop Auditorium.
Panelists will include hip hop producer Hank Shocklee and Richmond-based artist Mad Skillz.
Shocklee is the founder of the seminal hip hop group Public Enemy and the production team, the Bomb Squad.
The lecture was organized by Erik Nielson, an associate professor of liberal arts and a hip hop culture expert currently teaching a course on “The Voice of Hip Hop in America.”
The event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required.