PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student was found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.
The medical examiner’s office has identified the student as Alina Sheykhet.
Officials say police found Sheykhet unresponsive on the second floor of an Oakland home around 9 a.m. Police say she died from blunt force trauma.
The university says police do not believe there is a further threat to the community. A spokesman for the university says the campus is saddened by Sheykhet’s death and extends its sympathies to her family and friends.
Police are continuing to investigate.