NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents are set to name the university’s next president.
The regents to announce the choice Monday morning outside Evans Hall on the OU campus in Norman. In case of inclement weather, the announcement will be held in the student union.
The next president will become the 14th president at OU and will succeed David Boren.
Boren announced in September that that he would step down on June 30 from the post he’s held since 1994.
