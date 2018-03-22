NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A University of Oklahoma instructor has been charged in a statutory rape case involving a high school student.
The Norman Transcript reports that Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn filed two felony second-degree rape charges against 27-year-old Kyle Trent Podrecca on Friday. He’s accused of allegedly having sex with a former student that he tutored.
According to a Norman police affidavit, the charges come after a report was filed by the teen’s mother that alleges Podrecca and her son have had a sexual relationship since April.
The mother says she was contacted by Moore Public School officials, who had learned about the relationship.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sea lions feast on fragile fish in US Northwest survival war VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind VIEW
The university says that Podrecca “has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”
Oklahoma court records show Podrecca posted a $20,000 bail on Tuesday.
___
Information from: The Norman Transcript, http://www.normantranscript.com