NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The University of New Orleans says it’s cancelling classes over threats made by a student.
The university said Sunday that classes would be canceled Monday until 5 p.m. after a student who lives in on-campus housing made violent threats against the university to two other students.
Police issued a warrant for the student’s arrest and in a statement Monday identified him as 20-year-old Nicholas Heard. Police said Heard told fellow students he would shoot several people on campus.
Until the suspect is in custody the university decided it was “not worth jeopardizing the safety of the members of our university community.”
The university said employees shouldn’t report to work Monday and students in on-campus housing should remain in their rooms.
Police officers will be posted at all entrances and exits on campus.