ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is suspending most social events by its fraternity and sorority chapters for the next two months.

The suspension comes after three fraternities were placed on “emergency suspension” while they are being investigated for allegations of hazing and alcohol violations.

According to a Dec. 8 memo from Vice President of Student Affairs Eliseo Torres, the “social restriction” will continue through Feb. 19.

During this time Greek organizations will not be allowed to hold events on or off campus that are open to anyone besides their own members. They will still be allowed to work on community service projects, conduct operational business, recruit and participate in Greek Week in February provided that the events do not involve alcohol.