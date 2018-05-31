ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s flagship university is falling short of meeting some federal requirements aimed at ensuring both men and women have equal opportunities when it comes to athletics.

The University of New Mexico on Thursday made public an independent review of the school’s compliance with Title IX mandates.

According to the findings, the university will have to consider restructuring or eliminating sports and implementing a roster management plan to maximize participation opportunities for women.

University President Garnett Stokes had warned earlier this year that the elimination of some sports was an option being considered as the athletics department tries to get its budget under control.

Stokes in a letter issued Thursday asked for patience as the university looks for ways to “honorably and accountably” manage its way through its current challenges.