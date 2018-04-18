ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico administrator says fewer students enrolled at the Albuquerque institution this year compared to last year.

University Provost Chaouki Abdallah told the Board of Regents on Tuesday that full-time students are down by about 500 students from last year to 21,467.

The total enrollment including part-time and other students in 2018 was 25,661.

The Albuquerque Journal reports even with the decrease, enrollment at the University of New Mexico is still at a level above that at the beginning of the Great Recession.

Abdallah says measuring enrollment through credit hours instead of tracking the number of students by full-time and part-time students provides a better count.

Under that method, the school logged 313,418 student credit hours, down from 320,954 in 2017.

