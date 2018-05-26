RENO, Nev. (AP) — A recent University of Nevada, Reno graduate has her eyes set on a nontraditional career.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Allison Monterey Blair says she wants to look for jobs at historic homes, museums and parks ranging from places such as Death Valley to the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose.

Blair says she will “apply for seasonable jobs that rotate and follow the tourism pattern.”

Blair and her boyfriend, Spencer Bonilla, bought a rundown 1976 Airstream trailer that they will renovate and travel with as they anticipate moving every six months.

Blair, who was honored by the university for having the highest GPA from the Class of 2018, graduated with English and anthropology degrees and minored in museum studies and historic preservation.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com