LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has released details of its plan to demolish a matching pair of high-rise dormitories that have housed thousands of students since 1963.

The 13-story Cather and Pound dormitories will be imploded on Friday, the Lincoln Journal Star reported . Preparations for the demolition began in May when the university began removing windows, heavy furniture and mechanical parts from the dorms.

Controlled Demolition Inc. has spent several weeks preparing the buildings. The company is placing dynamite into support columns on select floors of the dorms. The charges have been wired with redundancies to help ensure the detonation occurs, said Grant Watson, the university’s construction manager.

“We want this to fall how we want it to fall,” he said.

Barriers have also been put in place to minimize material being thrown outward and to prevent damage to nearby structures.

The nine square blocks around the dorms will be evacuated Friday morning. Individuals near the area are advised to stay inside until an all-clear is given.

After the blast, Controlled Demolition will check to make sure all of the explosives detonated. Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Black Hills Energy will inspect the area for natural gas leaks. A siren will sound to indicate when the streets can be reopened and pedestrian traffic can resume in the area.

Crews will begin cleaning up the rubble next week, Watson said. The last remnants of the dorms are expected to be taken to a landfill early next year.

