LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering team is testing an improved highway safety device to ensure it meets new safety standards the university experts helped write.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the engineers are deliberately crashing cars, pickups and tractor-trailers into guardrails and barriers found along highways nationwide at the facility’s outdoor proving grounds at Lincoln Airport. The team conducted its seventh test Tuesday of an improved bullnose guardrail.

Bob Bielenberg is a researcher at the university’s Midwest Roadside Safety Facility. He says the guardrail is designed to buckle under a vehicle’s force, bringing it to a relatively safe stop.

Bielenberg says the university will be able to communicate test results to transportation departments across the region so state officials can make more informed decisions about road safety.

