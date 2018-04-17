MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The University of Montana has unveiled a plan that outlines potential faculty cuts to put the university on a financially sustainable course.

The Missoulian reports that the university released its “Strategy for Distinction” on Tuesday.

The preliminary recommendations call for cuts of an estimated 50 faculty over the course of three years. The university in October counted 600 full-time faculty members and 200 part-time employees.

President Seth Bodnar said he believes the plan will address roughly $5 million of UM’s $10 million budget deficit. He said a large proportion of the reductions will take place via attrition with retirements and other departures.

But he also said the university will use curtailment as necessary to cut tenured faculty if attrition doesn’t hit budget targets.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com