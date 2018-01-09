JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri officials say the Columbia campus still has a ways to go in hiring diverse faculty despite recent improvement.

The Columbia Missourian reports that System President Mun Choi and University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright spoke Monday at a hearing of the Missouri House Special Committee on Urban Issues. Choi and Cartwright said the university had its best year in recent history of hiring diverse faculty, but still hasn’t reached its goal of having 10 percent of faculty come from underrepresented minority groups.

Choi says the school’s faculty is currently 3.7 percent African-American and 4.5 percent Hispanic, so there’s still work to be done.

He says the university hired 17 African-American and Hispanic faculty members last year, which made up about a third of the total hiring pool.

