NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi has announced three pilot communities for a partnership program that seeks to match university capabilities with the goals and needs of local communities.

News outlets report that New Albany Mayor Tim Kent and Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter signed a partnership agreement Monday. New Albany joins Lexington and Charleston as the pilot cities in the two-year M Partner program.

As part of the agreement, the university and each city will work together to tackle the community’ needs in relation to areas such as health care and education, economic development and policy, marketing and tourism and more.

Officials are looking for the community’s input for the next phase.