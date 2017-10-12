MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler is pitching a 15-percent tuition hike for nonresident students for each of the next two years.
Kaler told the Board of Regents on Thursday that the university now ranks second-to-last for nonresident tuition in the Big Ten, and the change would bring the school toward the middle.
Under the plan, nonresident tuition and fees would be $28,730 next fall and $35,000 the following year. Regents will vote at a later date.
Students from Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Manitoba would not be affected because of reciprocity agreements.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
Those who support increasing nonresident tuition say the current lower tuition sends a message that cheapens the value of a University of Minnesota education. Those opposed fear an increase will affect the school’s ability to draw students from across the country.